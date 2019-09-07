Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $27.66

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.73 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $88,396.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 490.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 83,269 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,034. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

