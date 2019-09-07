Brokerages Set Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,548. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,437.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $211,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $574,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 1,199.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,497 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.