Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) PT at $20.14

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. 150,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

