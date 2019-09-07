Brokerages Set Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) PT at $8.75

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTR. ValuEngine raised Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nuvectra in the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuvectra by 71.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuvectra by 71.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 204,777 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Nuvectra by 43.7% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 328,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nuvectra by 27.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvectra stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 205,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,257. Nuvectra has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 58.23% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Nuvectra will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

