Brokerages Set Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) Target Price at €571.00

Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €571.00 ($663.95).

Several analysts recently issued reports on RAA shares. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of FRA RAA traded down €5.00 ($5.81) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €640.00 ($744.19). 10,137 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €607.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €588.33. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

