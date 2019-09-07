Brokerages Set RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) PT at $11.23

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Gabelli lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. RPC has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RPC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,489,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,582,000 after buying an additional 373,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 37.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,881,000 after buying an additional 1,180,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RPC by 47.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 1,301,583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RPC by 53.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 784,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in RPC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

