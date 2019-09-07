BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Ryan L. Vardeman Purchases 26,525 Shares

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Ryan L. Vardeman bought 26,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 11,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,607. BSQUARE Co. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.91%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

