BTC Lite Reaches Market Cap of $59,108.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $59,108.00 and $35.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.04216970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.