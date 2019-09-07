Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.62, approximately 822,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 590,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Buckle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $980.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Buckle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.