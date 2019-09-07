Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) & GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Head-To-Head Survey

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) alerts:

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 21.54, suggesting that its share price is 2,054% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Bunker Hill Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $11.67 billion 3.34 $3.09 billion N/A N/A Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$5.16 million N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 1 2 1 0 2.00 Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) currently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Dividends

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Bunker Hill Mining does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -756.12%

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Bunker Hill Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the mineral exploration and development activities. The company focuses on exploring zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 434 patented mining claims covering an area of 5773.825 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.