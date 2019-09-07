Burford Capital’s (BUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BUR. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,988 ($25.98).

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,072.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,504.21. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,045 ($26.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

In other news, insider Hugh Steven Wilson acquired 29,410 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £206,752.30 ($270,158.50). Also, insider Charles Parkinson acquired 8,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,469.88).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

