Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) SVP Sells $82,240.00 in Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) SVP Thomas Kingsbury sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,143.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Kingsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total transaction of $10,083,500.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $3,303,200.00.

BURL opened at $200.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.13. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $209.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

