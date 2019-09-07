Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.26. Buru Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 112,001 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

About Buru Energy (ASX:BRU)

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 22,109 square kilometers located in Canning Superbasin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

