Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $49,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $49,800.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $46,785.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $45,225.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $45,795.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $44,460.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $45,975.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $46,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $47,040.00.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,812,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,311. Slack has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

