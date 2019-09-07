CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,605. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $342.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). CalAmp had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Wolfe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $566,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 83.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter worth $70,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 79.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 171,713 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

