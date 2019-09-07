California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading 12.6% Higher

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s share price traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $10.12, 123,944 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,496,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Get California Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,980 shares of company stock worth $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after buying an additional 161,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,763,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in California Resources by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in California Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.