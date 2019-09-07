Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $8.01, approximately 16,643 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,166,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

The firm has a market cap of $691.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $131,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melvin Flanigan purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 98,500 shares in the company, valued at $812,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 452,148 shares of company stock worth $3,506,492. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Camping World by 52,007.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

