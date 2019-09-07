Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Underperform

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$38.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.68 on Friday, reaching C$31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,897. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$30.01 and a 52-week high of C$43.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.5700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.57%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.