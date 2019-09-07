CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.76, 2,562,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,766,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTST. Bank of America lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Paradigm Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bloom Burton lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $249.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CannTrust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in CannTrust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CannTrust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in CannTrust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

