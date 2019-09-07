Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an average rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC restated an average rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.99.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53. Capital Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.25%. The company had revenue of $113.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 242,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,517.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,150,010 shares of company stock worth $5,597,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

