Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Receives $1.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.33.

Several brokerages have commented on CPST. Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CPST remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,250. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 75.59% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 274,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.38% of Capstone Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

