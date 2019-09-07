Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Trading Down 9.8%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.55, 1,369,562 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 333% from the average session volume of 316,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

CPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 75.59% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.55% of Capstone Turbine worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

