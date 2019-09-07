Cardano Price Hits $0.0456 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $43.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Huobi, Indodax and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019072 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.02110116 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000528 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, ABCC, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Exmo, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Bittrex, Bithumb, Indodax, Huobi, OTCBTC and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

