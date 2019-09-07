Carl Data Solutions (CNSX:CRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.18

Carl Data Solutions Inc (CNSX:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 673400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About Carl Data Solutions (CNSX:CRL)

Carl Data Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer of big-data-as-a-service-based solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Data Services, Data Hosting, and Digital Currency Verification. The company offers data collection, storage, and analytics solutions for data-centric companies.

