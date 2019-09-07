Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives €85.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €85.06 ($98.91).

AFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a 1-year high of €107.60 ($125.12).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

