Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $9.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. 99,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,915. The firm has a market cap of $523.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3,864.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 144.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 609.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

