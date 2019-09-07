Cashaa (CAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,703.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $4,703.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

