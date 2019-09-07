Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mgc Venture Partners 2013 Gp, bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

