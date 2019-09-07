Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Trading 11.8% Higher

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.30, 211,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 134,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Catasys from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market cap of $253.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Catasys, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Catasys by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Catasys by 127.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Catasys by 56.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catasys by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Catasys in the first quarter valued at $187,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

