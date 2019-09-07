Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.70. 3,263,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average is $130.73. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

