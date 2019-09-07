Ccore (CCO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 66.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $15,582.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00213739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01274032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

