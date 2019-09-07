Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Celestica stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 202,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,948. Celestica has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $888.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,952,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 235,789 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,970,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

