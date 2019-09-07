CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

CYAD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $41.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

CYAD stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 4,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

