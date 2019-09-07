Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Cowen upped their target price on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.72. 625,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.85 and a 200 day moving average of $377.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $272.91 and a 12-month high of $428.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.