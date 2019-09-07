Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

CHGG opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Chegg has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $5,977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,561,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,509,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,708,823 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chegg by 101.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Chegg by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 109,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Chegg by 100.0% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

