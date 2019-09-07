Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $411.25.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE opened at $439.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. Chemed has a 52 week low of $260.03 and a 52 week high of $441.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In other news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $7,745,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 184.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 117.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.