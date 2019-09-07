China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.94. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 500 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

