China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 400 shares.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.