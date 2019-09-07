Chromia (CHR) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Chromia has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $2.56 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00214379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.01286023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 249,323,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,089,034 tokens. Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

