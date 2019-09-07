Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 4,153,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,262. Ciena has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $41,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $186,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,505 shares of company stock worth $4,114,587. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,005,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.