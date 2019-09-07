Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $43.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

CIEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.52. 4,153,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. Ciena has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $186,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $81,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,587. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Ciena by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Ciena by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

