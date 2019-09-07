Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ciena has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $81,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,505 shares of company stock worth $4,114,587. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

