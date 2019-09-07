Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. 6,441,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,007,538. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,497,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

