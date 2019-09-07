Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,613 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.96% of Cision worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cision by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,612,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after acquiring an additional 505,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cision by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 266,306 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cision by 26.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cision by 3.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,535,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cision by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,272,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 134,882 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $321,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,949 shares in the company, valued at $19,280,485.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,662 shares of company stock valued at $645,809. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CISN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 target price on Cision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Cision stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Cision Ltd has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

