Citadel (CTL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Citadel has a market cap of $22,753.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

