Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,339 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.97. 10,323,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,869. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

