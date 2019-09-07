Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 103.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.97. 10,323,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,869. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

