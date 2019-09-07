Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $119,761.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $119,761.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00586831 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,016,382 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

