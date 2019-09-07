Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

CLIGF opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90. Clinigen Group has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

