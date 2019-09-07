Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Michael R. Costello Sells 6,997 Shares

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.04. 846,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,774. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $156.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after purchasing an additional 335,835 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

